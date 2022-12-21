Halting construction on the Keystone XL pipeline. The Afghanistan debacle. Inflation. Supply chain problems. The border crisis. Rising gas prices. Student loan forgiveness. Higher interest rates. And now permitting Chevron to drill oil in Venezuela.

It’s just one bad policy decision after another, in my opinion.

President Joe Biden is allowing Chevron to drill in Venezuela because Venezuela has promised to talk about democracy. Really? Does anyone believe that Venezuela has any intention of moving toward democracy?

Also, I thought that Vice President Kamala Harris, the border czar, was supposed to get to the root problems of why so many people are leaving Central American and South American countries and coming to the United States.

And with so many able-bodied men from those countries flocking to our country illegally, where is Chevron going to get workers to man its drilling and production sites in Venezuela?

Just two years ago, when Biden took office, this country was essentially energy-independent and was exporting gas, which cost just a little over $2 per gallon on the day of Biden’s inauguration.

In my view, the Biden administration is full of incompetent people, from Harris to the secretaries of Homeland Security, Transportation and Defense. And please don’t get me started on Sam Brinton, a top Department of Energy official who was accused for a second time of stealing luggage at a U.S. airport. (Brinton was fired this month by the Department of Energy after the newest allegation.)

I believe that the majority of people in the Biden administration got their jobs because they checked a box. The only one I really have any faith in is John Kirby, a retired rear admiral, serving as coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council. He seems like a guy who is really trying to do something.

My hope for the new year is that this administration will realize its failures and implement policies to help the American people.

Randy Herman

Manor Township