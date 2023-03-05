"It’s worth fighting for for as long as it takes. And that’s how long we’re going to be with you.”

Were these words spoken to the people of East Palestine, Ohio, by our president?

No, they were addressed to the people of Ukraine during President Joe Biden’s recent “surprise” visit to that country, during which he pledged another $500 million in aid.

Granted, I agree that we should support Ukraine, but isn’t the president’s constitutional responsibility to protect and serve the people of the United States? With regard to that aim, I believe that his administration is failing miserably.

I just wonder if the administration’s response to the train derailment in East Palestine would have been different if the town’s residents were not predominantly white and had not voted overwhelmingly for former President Donald Trump.

And Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg didn’t show up in East Palestine until almost three weeks later. He seems to be more worried about “racist roads” being built, not enough diversity of airline pilots and too many white construction workers. I believe that this gentleman is totally out of his league, as are the majority of people in this administration.

Also, where are attorney Ben Crump and the Rev. Al Sharpton? Shouldn’t they be there demanding justice for the people of East Palestine? But this incident seemingly doesn’t fit their agenda of protesting about Black people being killed by police.

Also, wasn’t the $1 trillion infrastructure bill supposed to take care of this problem? That’s right, that bill and other legislation are primarily to address climate change, not to mention money to increase tourism in Tunisia.

Our country, in my opinion, and that of many others, is headed in the wrong direction under this president and his administration. And to think we have another two years. God help us all.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township