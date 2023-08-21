I believe that the responsibility for the numerous deaths of the U.S. Border Patrol officers, the human trafficking, the transport of lethal drugs and even the deaths of immigrants trying to enter this country illegally is on the hands of President Joe Biden and his administration.

This started with what was essentially the opening of the borders on the day Biden was sworn in.

We can also include the deaths of Americans at the hands of immigrants who are here illegally.

I doubt that President Biden and those supposedly running this country will ever take the blame. How can they live with themselves? When will this stop?

Judith Sopher

East Hempfield Township