This is in response to the Aug. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Biden panders to the far left.”

If that were true, why is the far left complaining that he panders to the right? These two arguments tell me he is where he is supposed to be, in the middle — a trait rarely seen in politics.

— The letter writer argues that Biden is the oldest presidential candidate ever. This is true but meaningless as Trump is only three years younger and seemingly less physically active than Biden.

— The letter writer cites Biden’s cognitive issues. I spoke with someone who met Biden when he was in Lancaster. She told me he was very sharp, focused and on point. Those are not indicators of cognitive issues. Biden has had a stuttering problem since childhood that he has largely overcome. Unfortunately, when needing to speak quickly, a stutterer’s less-than-fluid words may give the appearance of a cognitive issue.

— When Biden referred to Muslims sharing the same fundamental basic belief as the rest of us, he meant the principle that we should love one another as God loves us. That is not pandering; that is honoring God’s teaching.

— Under Trump’s tax law, I paid out thousands of dollars for the first time in years. Biden plans to raise taxes only on corporations and the wealthy.

— Biden supports a woman’s right to choose what happens to her own body, which is the law of the land. Planned Parenthood equals women’s health and birth control, hence fewer abortions.

Lori Cataldi

Manheim Township