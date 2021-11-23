“How have I failed thee, let me count the ways,” our president of the United States, Joe Biden, may ask. I do.

President Biden, you have caused our southern border to be overrun with immigrants coming here illegally and forced our border states to fend for themselves. It’s like throwing a rock into a pond, with a big splash in the center and a ripple effect out into the interior of the United States.

Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and limiting other forms of domestic oil, natural gas, etc., will make the U.S. again dependent on importing energy. Other problems: rejoining the Paris climate agreement; allowing Russia to complete its natural gas pipeline to Germany; and stopping construction on the border wall.

President Biden, in my opinion your legacy has already been defined as a “failure’’ — and with no rebound in sight.

Your withdrawal from Afghanistan was a failure — I believe that a child in prekindergarten would know that. You don’t put a square block in a round hole.

Who is making these decisions and who is actually in charge? I am very sure President Biden is a very peaceful and nonviolent man, but this reminds me of an old movie starring Frank Sinatra titled “The Manchurian Candidate,” in which one of the main characters is bent on the destruction of the United States.

It may be good that Biden has a gifted artist in the family — one who may be able to paint a modern art masterpiece portrait of him to be placed on display with other portraits in the White House.

Bernard G. Grimm Jr.

Lancaster Township