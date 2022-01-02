Why are some people seemingly so gullible that they blame all of President Joe Biden’s failures on the pandemic? Don’t you see what’s going on? I believe they are trying to manipulate us like a bunch of ignorant puppets.

In my view, we would never have had all of these failures under President Donald Trump. I believe we are wasting four years of our lives with Biden as a phony cutout on Pennsylvania Avenue.

This was Trump’s house. Biden couldn’t even get it right and show up on time to light the Christmas tree.

I predict something awful is going to happen in the next three years. I hope I am wrong. God bless America!

Leon Yoder

Leacock Township