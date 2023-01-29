The United States military has a recruiting problem. According to Mission Readiness, a military advocacy group, the Army missed its recruiting goals for fiscal year 2022, amounting to a shortage of about 15,000 recruits. The Marines, Navy and Air Force saw similar declines in recruiting.

Some will attribute these missed goals to a strong economy. While that’s partly true, many other factors can be tied to the mediocre recruiting results and deserve reflection.

Mission Readiness states that 77% of young Americans between the ages of 17 and 24 cannot qualify for military service without some form of waiver. The four most common factors are: failure to pass the entrance exam, health concerns, prior criminal activity and lack of trust in the military.

The entrance exam consists of standard high school topics such as general science, math, English, electronics, auto and shop, and mechanical comprehension. These subjects are supposed to be in school curricula, but that’s a letter for another day.

Teenage obesity accounts for 30% of all ineligible cases. A sedentary lifestyle involving daily hours on social media and playing computer games, along with poor dietary choices, is a clear contributor to this epidemic.

Potential enlistees are required to be in “good moral standing in their community.” While many waivers are granted for lesser offenses, the branches of service don’t want or need future possible disciplinary issues.

Lastly, the U.S. armed forces have suffered a huge public relations nightmare during President Joe Biden’s tenure, with what I view as an indoctrination of “wokeness.” I believe that the final straw for the American people was Biden’s disastrous retreat from Afghanistan in 2021, resulting in the needless deaths of 13 American heroes. I believe that these failed Biden policies and lack of accountability have resulted in the loss of confidence in leadership.

Scott Greenawalt

Mountville