This is regarding YWCA Lancaster and the county’s parenting skills training program (“YWCA loses social services contract,” June 22 LNP | LancasterOnline).

It is correct to put bids out for services taxpayers pay for. Doing so should be fair and equitable.

If Bucks County-based Bethanna offers attractive services at $43,000 more than the bid of YWCA Lancaster (the current vendor), then ask YWCA Lancaster if it can match the offer of services from Bethanna.

Bethanna itself says it has to hire new staff to fulfill its bid to work with both non-English speakers and “transient-type” families. Will it recruit in Bucks County? Will staffers commute here? I think our local YWCA Lancaster should have a fair chance to teach local young parents how to be successful.

Lou Deering

Lancaster Township