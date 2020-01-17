The op-ed by Thomas Morrow in the Dec. 28 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline (“Bicyclists must follow all rules of the road”) was not “silly” at all. It was absolutely correct.
I have observed many instances of bicyclists either ignoring the law or being very rude to others. Many times I have seen them riding in the middle of the lane, riding two or more abreast, rather than single file. I have also seen them running red lights.
Law enforcement should enforce the law, not ignore it with regard to bicyclists. I sincerely hope that I never have the misfortune of hitting a bicyclist because of the bicyclist’s careless actions.
Frederick Kurtz
Warwick Township