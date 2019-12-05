Society is broken, and why is that? Our hedonistic culture is addicted to pleasure, materialism and instant gratification. Integrity and character are divorced from God and, as a result, we’ve set our own moral thermostat. By defining our own righteousness, we’ve become vain by choosing what’s right for society.
Right and wrong have been replaced by relative morality, resulting in the absence of hope, principle, honor and civility. Let’s just say anything goes as long as it feels good to the individual. Consequently, man has become his own god.
So what do we have now with the omission of God from public life? School shootings, family breakdowns, bullying, hopelessness, sexual perversion and a dramatic rise in suicides.
On and on we could go.
The only remedy is the biblical worldview under God for the salvation of America and redemption for individual souls that results in transformed hearts and lives. Disregarding God’s sovereignty and his grace in the affairs of this world will only perpetuate the downward spiral of this once great nation.
Let’s hope it’s not too late.
Homer Snavely
Cleona