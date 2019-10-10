I am concerned about the misuse of Romans 13 in suggesting we must not question President Donald Trump and other officials. Throughout history, this biblical passage has been grossly misused:
— European royalty, going back as far as the Holy Roman Empire, used it to remain in power.
— Loyalists used it to promote obedience to King George and to counter the American Revolution.
— Southern slave owners used it to justify the subjugation of fellow human beings.
— Adolf Hitler used it to manipulate Christians and to sustain his power.
There are plenty of other examples of evil people using the Bible to justify evil. We must not repeat the mistakes of the past.
One question: Was Jesus wrong in challenging the legitimate officials of his day? I think not.
Steven Breza
Warwick Township