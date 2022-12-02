The word “Christmas” has controversial origins. But the holiday season does, too. Family get-togethers, mutual gift-giving and year-end celebrations are all accused of having pagan origins.

The question is: What is Christmas to you? The root word is “Christ.”

I’ll explain the biblical origins. Family get-togethers originated in the Jewish tradition of the year of Jubilee in Leviticus 25, as ordained by God. Year-end celebrations and mutual gift-giving are recorded to originate in the ninth chapter of the Hebrew Book of Esther. (Read the entire book.)

But the modern-day holiday season does have its pagan aspects, which I believe should be avoided. We’re commanded by God not to have idols in our homes (Deuteronomy 7:25-26) or in our places of worship (Deuteronomy 16:21-22 and Jeremiah 32:34).

But not everything in the holiday season is pagan. Regardless of what time of year it occurred, the angels celebrated the incarnation of God’s son into the world he created. Paul told the Corinthians, “Whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God” (Corinthians 10:31).

No, we are not commanded to celebrate the birth of our Lord, but it is certainly no sin to do so.

Psalm 44:20-21 states, “If we have forgotten the name of the Lord our God, or stretched out our hands to a foreign god, would God not search this out? For he knows the secrets of the heart.”

(And, as Bobby Sherman sang, “If we remember that all gifts we give are given in love, we’ll have a very merry Christmas.”)

Seth Carl

Lancaster