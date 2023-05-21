I must confess a certain ambivalence toward total reliance on the Bible for moral guidance. While the prohibition against bearing false witness would bring much-needed clarity to our elections, stoning adulterous women seems a bit harsh. At the same time, lauding an adulterous man as a great king smacks of a double standard. And it is unlikely that any pastor would be comfortable assisting the Lord in aborting the fetus of an adulterous woman as Numbers 5:21 suggests.

While those with mortgages would certainly applaud the prohibition of charging interest on loans, those with investments not so much. And would anyone accept having their property revert to the original owner every 50 years? Would Indigenous people want the land back after all we have done to defile it?

Vegetarians might applaud a ban on pork products, much to the indignation of meat producers and bacon, egg and sausage lovers. Fortunately, the apostle Paul solved that problem, while his guidance on slavery was less clear.

Many biblical rules and morals have been discarded as irrelevant in our modern, enlightened society. Even the teachings of Jesus to “judge not,” “turn the other cheek,” “love our enemies,” “welcome the stranger,” etc., are viewed by many professing, Bible-believing Christians as impractical.

So why do we continue to insist on using outmoded concepts of human biological and gender issues as a basis for current moral judgment?

David E. Hess

Manheim Township