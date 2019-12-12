At the time it was the world superpower — it was to Egypt where Abraham and Sarah went when famine hit. They were refugees, and Pharaoh gave them grain. It was to Egypt that Joseph, Mary and their newborn son, Jesus, fled a murdering dictator. They were refugees welcomed until it was safe to return to their home.
Esther, Ruth, Daniel and Jesus’ Samaritan were all strangers in another’s land. Jesus blessed by saying, “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.”
How can anyone claim to be a follower of Jesus and support the view that refugees are murderers and rapists? How does building a wall carry out the teachings of the New Testament?
J. Phillip Eisemann
Ephrata