This is my reaction to the column “Local people of faith refute anti-LGBTQ+ misinformation,” which was published in the July 27 LNP | LancasterOnline.

This sentence in the second paragraph of the article is very telling: “We are people of faith who value science; it informs our faith.” Instead of putting God and his word — the Bible — first in their faith and love of God, they look to science to support their personal feelings.

God gave you all you need to know about this topic in the Bible. To say that science informs your faith says that man’s word outweighs God’s word. That is false faith in the eyes of anyone who believes that God’s word cannot be changed to suit beliefs that are based on the words of man or science.

Oh, how easily deceived are those who want to fit into popular society. Where is your proof from God’s word that this is OK? I challenge you to find it in the Bible. Jesus is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. His word cannot be changed by science or any man. One who loves people tells them the truth.

J.L. Shultz

West Lampeter Township