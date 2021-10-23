A lot of Christians today are demanding their “rights” and “freedom” regarding masks and vaccination. Is it possible these folks are not familiar with what the Bible says?

“Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves” (Romans 12:10).

“In humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others” (Philippians 2:3-4).

At the Last Supper, Jesus “got up from the meal, took off his outer clothing, and wrapped a towel around his waist … and began to wash his disciples’ feet. … Then he put on his clothes and returned to his place. ‘You call me “Teacher” and “Lord,” and rightly so, for that is what I am. Now that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet. I have given you an example that you should do as I have done for you’ ” (John 13).

The Bible is direct: Christians should think and act like Jesus in humility and love for others.

We are called to get rid of every shred of self-importance and to look out for other people’s interests — the way of Jesus and the way of love. Of course, it’s a paradox: our freedom in Christ leads us to stop demanding our own “rights” and “freedom.” It is not about me and my freedom. It’s about love for others, keeping other people safe and doing what is good for them.

David Wilson

Quarryville