Charles Bausman claims he is driven by his Christianity (“Who’s Charles Bausman? A closer look at the pro-Putin blogger,” Oct. 31 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

Can someone please tell me what version of Christianity supports the views of white nationalists, is antisemitic and is seemingly pro-Russian, hence anti-American?

Mr. Bausman, please show me in the Bible the basis for your form of Christianity.

Kudos to the team at LNP | LancasterOnline for its work on this.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy