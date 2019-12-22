Regarding the two-part Sunday LNP series of columns published Nov. 3 and Dec. 1, “What happens when we die?” This contained different religious perspectives of life after death. Some teach that there is no such thing, that we are annihilated and cease to exist altogether after physical death. Jehovah’s Witnesses teach that people who are not Jehovah’s Witnesses also cease to exist after death, without considering other Scriptures about hell. But the farce I see is about scientists who try to make a science out of physical death — the final fate of cells and molecules of our bodies.
The Bible sums up death in these ways: Genesis 1:27, “So God created man in his own image’’ (eternal). Genesis 2:7, “God formed man out of the dust of the ground, breathed into his nostrils the breath of life and man became a living soul.’’ And Ecclesiastics 12:7, “The dust will return to the ground as it was, and the spirit will return to God who gave it.’’ (Check it, even with the New World Translation.) Daniel 12:2, “Many that sleep on the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to everlasting contempt.’’ This contempt is emphatically described as eternal torment in fire “where their worm/maggot does not die, and the fire is not put out,’’ Mark 9:42-48. Also Revelation 20:11-15, “Eternal torment in the lake of fire.’’ (Google YouTube, “23 minutes in hell,’’ and a video “A matter of faith.’’)
Seth Carl
Lancaster