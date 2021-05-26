This is in regard to the article on the front page of the May 19 LNP | LancasterOnline about Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth (“ ‘Stop the steal’ couple advances”).

I do not know these people, but I believe the article is so biased in giving its opinion of them. The article claimed the Lindemuths “spread misinformation” — perhaps it was just information that others didn’t agree with.

This article, in my view, was not “reporting the news” — this was a biased report. Shame on you!

June Musser

Manheim