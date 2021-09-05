I am always fascinated by people who are quick to point out bias in other people but are unable to see the bias in their own point of view.

In her column in the Money section in the Aug. 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, Michelle Singletary, whose articles I normally enjoy reading, writes about the search for a new “Jeopardy!” host (“ ‘Jeopardy!’ job a lesson in hidden hiring bias”).

Singletary implies that the selection process was biased against women and/or minorities due to unconscious bias by the hiring managers.

She referred to the “unconscious bias in recruitment that often defaults to a less than diverse workforce.” She continued: “Whether it’s conscious or unconscious, women and minorities are often shut out of positions because of their differences from the decision-makers in charge of hiring.”

So it would appear that Singletary would be satisfied only if the decision-makers had hired someone who was like her — a woman or minority or, better still, a combination of both.

This shows to me that if Singletary was one of the decision-makers, she would be biased toward a woman or minority. No matter which side the bias stems from, it is clearly wrong.

George Nash

West Hempfield Township