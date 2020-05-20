I am an attorney doing Social Security Disability Insurance work. Consequently, I am very familiar with the system.

On May 13, I received an obvious scam call in which a taped message told me that my Social Security number was going to be suspended because of suspected fraudulent activity in another state. The taped message went on to give me a number to call back. The Social Security Administration never — repeat, never — contacts people over the phone like this.

The Social Security Administration never — repeat, never — threatens to suspend your card or benefits. If the Social Security Administration has any issues or concerns, it always — repeat, always — sends a letter.

Do not under any circumstances return any such call that you might receive. Do not under any circumstances tell anybody over the phone what your Social Security number is. The Social Security Administration will never ask for that.

The Social Security Administration knows your Social Security number. It will never ask you to give your number to confirm your identity. Never, ever give any personal information such as your mother’s maiden name or your place of birth over the phone.

Things are difficult these days with COVID-19 and the fact that Social Security offices are physically closed. So, this is a fertile environment for scams. People should be aware.

Remember, if the Social Security Administration has any issues or concerns with you, then it will send you a letter.

Tony Hopkins

East Hempfield Township