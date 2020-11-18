History repeats itself, but I fear the way it’s repeating. The actions of President Donald Trump and his inner circle remind me of actions by Adolf Hitler, who made himself look very good to the German people until he sprung his trap.

A look at the tactics used by other dictators also rings with familiar actions. Desensitize the people to law and moral truth and then introduce your dogma, making it seem normal. In reality, it’s a new normal that only serves the interest of the “man in charge.’’ Anyone not in agreement is deemed “the enemy” and “taken care of.’’

Please wake up and look closely at both sides to see what is dogma and what is truth before it’s too late.

Evelyn Pollock

Elizabethtown