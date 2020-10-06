The Bible speaks in Matthew 7:15 that we are to beware of wolves coming in sheep’s clothing to deceive us. We can apply that today to politicians masquerading among us, proclaiming promises that they cannot possibly deliver unless, in my view, they radically change the precepts upon which this country was founded. This is what we are facing today if the Democrats win the White House.

We are in a battle for the very soul of our nation. Recent events — including Communist-style coronavirus restrictions; rioting and looting by domestic terrorists; demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, burning Bibles and flags; and a push to abolish police — are occurring in cities around the country that are run by Democratic mayors.

Black Lives Matter, supported by Democrats, was co-founded by Patrisse Cullors, who has said that she and another of the three co-founders are “trained Marxists” who desire to fundamentally change American society.

What is coming if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are elected? Higher taxes, open borders, liberal judges, decreased abortion restrictions and the Green New Deal will be the result.

The events happening today should act as a wake-up call for the body of Christ in America. If Democrats prevail in the coming election, you can expect to see massive changes and our freedoms bring stripped away. The left is seeking to destroy America’s biblical underpinnings. Wake up, America.

Jerry McCarrell

Quarryville