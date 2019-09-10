With so many letters to the editor, including my own, concentrating on the many “foibles” of President Donald Trump, as seniors I think we would be better served to follow this administration’s plans for Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.
The New York Times has reported that the budget deficit under Trump will pass $1 trillion due mostly to his tax cut and trade wars — and this has to be paid for — so, enter the aforementioned social programs.
The Motley Fool (a financial services company) has reported that this administration wants to cut (over 10 years) Medicaid by $1.5 trillion, Medicare by $845 billion and Social Security by $26 billion. It has even considered cutting the payroll tax. That is Social Security’s revenue producer. We are already dealing with a cash shortfall — doesn’t this seem crazy? None of this will happen during Trump’s first term; it would hurt him at the ballot box. If he wins a second term, look out!
So all you seniors out there, when you get ready to vote and pull that lever in 2020, give some thought to this — it will greatly impact your future.
Shirley Cross
West Lampeter Township