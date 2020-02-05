Lancaster might be the most important place in America in the 2020 election. Pennsylvania is one of the few swing states that actually decide who our president will be. And Lancaster could go either way, too. The reality is that our votes are weighted far more than those in states that are reliably red or blue. And we have an important choice to make. We could either vote for American patriots, or for those who are supported by Vladimir Putin’s party.
Russia mounted a powerful cyberattack on our 2016 election to support its favorite party and candidate. And our intelligence community tells us Russia has never paused in that attack. I personally have seen Russians trolling every day in social media. They will go all out to keep their favorite in the White House. Don’t let them.
Robert Shelton
East Hempfield Township