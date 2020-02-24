I read a Feb. 4 letter to the editor that was totally right-wing propaganda: “Democrats corrupt to the core.” This same writer wrote basically the same letter in April 2019, about how corrupt the Democrats are and virtuous President Donald Trump and the GOP are (“Democrats are corrupt party,” April 8).
This is what happens, in my view, when people get their information from right-wing media like Fox News. They become ignorant of truth and facts, and they become filled with rage. Right-wing commentators, like Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity, are laughing all the way to the bank, making millions peddling mostly fake stories with a small grain of truth to their rabid followers. The followers will grab onto anything that makes them feel better about themselves, while looking down on others who are less fortunate.
This is a typical divide-and-conquer strategy that authoritarian leaders use. Please, LNP | LancasterOnline, vet these very divisive letters a little closer.
Kenneth Eissner
Manheim Township
