There seems to be a great deal of animosity and concern over the backgrounds of historic U.S. figures. For instance, on recent tours in our nation’s capital I was reminded by my guides (numerous times) that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were slave owners. At the time, I did not ask the guides why they felt it necessary to inform me of this. After reflecting on these experiences, I recalled that they never mentioned any positives about these individuals.
I am sure you are aware of the drive to remove statues and artwork depicting certain figures from our past. Some group or person simply designates individuals offensive and unworthy of our memories.
Historically, our nation’s culture had failures (among them slavery), but we also had successes. When we remove artifacts of our history, we also remove the memories, both good and bad. By deleting these memories, we enable an individual or group to remove the only evidence of our history. In addition, we enable someone to designate people as good or bad. With this ability, groups and individuals acquire power through identity politics. They are attempting to control our thoughts and behaviors — and those of our children.
To prevent this control, I suggest you simply vote for political candidates who oppose any form of identity politics (if you can find such a candidate). Or, as in the book “1984,” you call our Ministry of Truth to find which group or person is next to be labeled.
Michael D. Spangler
Rapho Township