After Germany’s defeat in World War I, a new German political party emerged. The National Socialist German Workers’ Party (Nazi Party) promised to bring Germany back with prosperity and economic success.

Complete with youth clubs and the assistance of industrialists, the party organized military-style units of “Brownshirts” to enforce order and discipline. That group was later superseded by the Waffen SS, which included the Gestapo — the “enforcers” of Adolf Hitler’s commands.

We should not even consider the creation of another cohesive government force — of any such magnitude — that operates under some sort of flimsy new bureaucracy not described in the Constitution and has enforcement powers not carefully defined in the Constitution.

William W. Hamilton

East Hempfield Township