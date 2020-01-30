U.S. senators should not be taken over by half-truths or false statements in the Senate trial presentations by President Donald Trump’s defense team.
For example, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone’s statement to the Senate: “They’re asking you to remove President Trump from the ballot in an election that’s occurring in approximately nine months. They’re asking you to tear up all of the ballots across this country on your own initiative, take that decision away from the American people.”
This is false on two fronts:
1. There were more ballots for Hillary Clinton than for Trump in 2016. It was she who was robbed — by the Electoral College, of course.
2. Even if Trump were removed now, he could still be eligible for reelection, pending the Senate’s decision. Removal from office now might not take that decision — to have Trump as the future president — away from the American people, as Cipollone falsely claims.
Trump has already been impeached. If our senators fear Trump more than the citizens of the United States, those senators should be voted out the next time they are up for reelection.
Karl E. Moyer
Lancaster Township