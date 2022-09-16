Beware of falling for the false prophets and false theologies abounding in Lancaster County.

Thankfully, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board (“Company he keeps,” Aug. 28) and the newspaper’s journalists and readers are warning us.

Jesus and the Old Testament prophets also warned us — just read passages from Isaiah, Jeremiah, Hosea, Micah and the gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke.

Beware of the upcoming Patriots Arise event planned for Sept. 23-25 in Quarryville. On its website, an image of the U.S. flag is prominently displayed, along with a call for action. To me, it seems similar to the “Stop the Steal” rally and the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Many of the groups represented are local MAGA/Donald Trump followers and believe in what I view as the false theology of an American brand of Christian nationalism.

We should beware of “Making America Free” and “Make America Great Again” slogans being mixed up with the name of Jesus. Jesus’ concept of the kingdom of heaven was not to overthrow the occupying Roman rulers. Instead, he ushered in a God-centered way of living.

Also, beware of those who believe that the writers of the Declaration of Independence and the framers of the U.S. Constitution wanted to make America a Christian nation. They didn’t. The First Amendment to the Constitution states, in part, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Many of our Founding Fathers were deists; they believed in a supreme creator who does not interfere in the affairs of man.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township