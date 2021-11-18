I'd like to call attention to what I view as an increasing and dangerous trend in journalism: news reporters injecting their personal opinion into the story.

The most recent example, in my opinion, is the Oct. 29 article by LNP staff writer Alex Geli titled “Tax past haunts hopeful.”

Geli writes: “The candidates also say they want to protect girls’ sports. By this, they most likely mean banning transgender girls from playing alongside the gender with which they identify — a common, right-wing attack on LGBTQ youth.”

As a father of a girl athlete, I can tell you that I hold no animosity toward anyone, let alone LGBTQ youth, when I state that allowing biological males to compete against girls is bad for girls. For instance, the top high school boys cross country runners typically run two minutes faster than the top girls. Two minutes in a 18-minute race is an insurmountable advantage.

If biological males were allowed to compete against and alongside girls, girls would lose races, lose the confidence boost that comes from winning and lose scholarship opportunities to college.

Calling for protecting girls sports is not an attack on anyone. I respect Geli’s right to his opinion, but suggest that the proper forum for that opinion is in an op-ed or letter to the editor. Allowing opinion in news stories degrades the public’s trust in the media, which is a much more serious problem for our democracy.

John Thiry

Manheim Township