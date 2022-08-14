The cover of the July 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section was saturated with columns about pregnancy horror stories, seemingly to make the case for abortion rights. I personally only know one woman who had an ectopic pregnancy. She received punctual care at a hospital.

In my view, the reason there have been an estimated 63 million abortions in America since 1973 is because, in the vast majority of the cases, the pregnancy was unplanned and an inconvenience.

Young women: Please understand that there is a lot of misinformation out there. Be very careful who you listen to. There are women marching in our streets, shouting loudly and arrogantly that they had an abortion and proclaiming that they are “proud of it.’’ I do not believe that these women represent mainstream America, but they are trying to influence mainstream America.

The best way I know not to become a pregnant teenager is to not date until you are 20 or older. Young men with much testosterone flowing will be happy to tell you how much they love you. In reality, they “lust” you.

Value the beautiful creation you are. Set high goals for yourself. Work hard and save for your future. Only date young men worthy of your time. In a few years, you and your husband may have a nice apartment. Think of the thrill of trying to get pregnant with your first child. Nine months later, you will be sitting in a rocking chair with your sweet sleeping baby, your baby’s soft, wispy head nestled under your chin.

This can be reality, not misinformation.

Rose Fox

Earl Township