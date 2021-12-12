I wish that anti-abortion activists would reflect deeply on the likelihood that overturning Roe v. Wade will not decrease the number of abortions but will only increase suffering. In the 1950s and 1960s, with a much smaller population, an estimated 300,000 to 1 million illegal abortions were performed each year in the United States.

By making abortion illegal, we would return to the days when wealthy women could go abroad to terminate a pregnancy or pay off a physician, while poor and desperate women visited back-alley abortionists or ended pregnancies at home by poking knitting needles or coat hangers into their wombs, or having their cervixes filled with Lysol. Fatalities were common and, in some parts of the country, abortion was the leading cause of death for women.

Throughout the world, the nations with the strictest abortion bans have the highest abortion rates, because those nations also restrict contraception. For instance, Mexico has an abortion rate that’s about three times higher than the United States.

The best ways to make abortion rare are to make affordable contraception easily available to all and support legislation that reduces poverty, such as living wage laws and universal health care and child care.

Yet, tragically, anti-abortion extremists are opposed to the very government policies that would actually reduce the need for women to seek an abortion. Aren’t Christians morally obligated to alleviate human suffering, not to increase it?

Steve Jones

Landisville