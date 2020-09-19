When my husband was the CEO of a small college in Germany, we lived on the campus. Once, I saw a student wildly running around, screaming all the while. Three policemen came and cornered him, but stood well back. They talked to him for a whole hour and at one point gave him a cigarette, undoubtedly at his request. Finally, they tackled the student and put him into their car.

I keep seeing this scene in my head as I read about the police shootings and handling of people with mental illness in the United States.

I have some sympathy for our police. With the proliferation of guns, they seemingly feel that every “culprit” has a gun, and they’re going to shoot before they get shot. But why are they sometimes shooting people in the back as they run away? In some cases, these people were not even armed.

It seems to me that U.S. police used to shoot to disable, not to kill. Now they have Tasers and pepper spray. Why in the world didn’t they use one of these to subdue Ricardo Muñoz? A knife should not be seen as a match for a gun.

I am not against guns for hunting, but believe there should be controls on other kinds; ordinary citizens should not have military-grade weapons. I think we all agree that we need better care for those with mental illness. Having a professional regularly ensure that Muñoz took his medication would have been the humane thing to do, maybe even a cost-effective one.

Mary E. Martin

Manheim Township