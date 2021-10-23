I went by a couple of smaller farms recently and saw sheep sitting in a meadow. I didn't see any water for them, nor did they have any kind of shelter to get into should it storm.

With the colder temperatures upon us, they need shelter. They need to be able to get to someplace where there's straw to snuggle into. And they should always have fresh water available.

This not only goes for sheep, but all animals. All animals need protection from the elements, and water is a necessity.

Some people may say dogs are considered livestock and need to be kept in wire cages. That is so far from the truth. Dogs are companion animals. They bring comfort to people, they help people, they herd sheep and cattle and they can detect bombs and drugs. They are not livestock, nor should they be treated as such. Dogs are not breeding machines to be used over and over again, with no veterinary care or care at all.

Please treat all animals humanely, be it livestock and/or companion animals. The companion animals — dogs — have so much love to give and should be given that love back to them.

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township