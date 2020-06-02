I am saddened by the death of George Floyd. I cried when I watched the video of him pleading for his life. I believe police officers need to be retrained — even though it is a very dangerous job and they are right to approach it with caution.

In the 1980s, when my son was a young Washington, D.C., lawyer, he had plans to visit a friend in Lancaster County at an apartment building in Neffsville. When he got there, his friend wasn’t home, so he waited outside. Some tenants inside the building called the police because he was waiting outside. When the police came, they were very aggressive in questioning him until they found out he was a lawyer. I don’t want to think what would have happened if he was African American.

I watched a middle-aged African American man on TV trying to hold back the tears when he spoke about multiple police officers approaching him with guns and throwing him to the ground for some offense he didn’t commit when he was 10 years old. This man said he was really traumatized. A grown man would feel the same way. I realize children might carry guns, but he said the officers approached him with guns drawn, and that seemed like overkill to me.

Shirley Shaheen

Manheim Township