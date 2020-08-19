I recently received in the mail an application to sign up for mail-in voting. I was a little surprised, because I had not requested it.

I looked at who it was addressed to. It was addressed to my mother. The problem is my mother passed away almost four years ago!

Since I took care of my mother’s financial responsibilities until the end, I have all the necessary information to fill out this application and send it in. So when people tell you this can’t happen, don’t believe them. If it happened to me, it can happen to many more. Let’s vote at the polls, where photo identification is required for first-time voters. That’s how you stop fraud.

Gregg Kennedy

East Earl Township