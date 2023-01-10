Change is always difficult in Pennsylvania, but the time has come for our representatives in Harrisburg to listen to the people and change the rules for how our Legislature operates.

In the last session, legislative rules allowed any one of six majority party gatekeepers to block any bill for any reason — regardless of support within the Legislature or from the public.

The intersection of power and money in Harrisburg runs deep. But there is a growing movement of interest and concern regarding the fiscal and political health of our commonwealth. Our support base from Fair Districts PA and Fix Harrisburg continues to grow in every corner of the commonwealth, fueled by citizens determined to see better rules in law to safeguard Pennsylvania’s redistricting and legislative processes.

Our request to legislators of both parties: Vote no on rules that take away your right to represent us or on rules resolutions presented without adequate time for review. We believe rules should provide avenues forward for bipartisan solutions — in committee, on the chamber floor and in the opposite chamber.

Fair Districts PA and Fix Harrisburg are mobilized and watching the actions of all of our legislators as they vote on the rules for the next two years. We urge them to do the right thing for the people of Pennsylvania.

Nancy Krablin

Downingtown, Chester County