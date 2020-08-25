I have gone by dogs in rabbit hutches that are on stilts with wire flooring in the morning and noon sun. I’ve been by dogs in dog cages that have east and south exposure — so they get the sun all morning and part of the afternoon. These dogs have no shade from the hot sun.

I have reported these dogs to different agencies, but no one will help.

I would like to know why it seems that no one who has the authority to do right by the law in protecting these dogs will do anything? Is there no one in the state who will protect these dogs and make sure they’re treated humanely? No one?

The laws should pertain to all situations. Is it because the word “tethering” is in the law that nothing will be done to help the caged, confined dogs? If so then there needs to be an amendment to the tethering law to include dogs in rabbit cages and pens.

These dogs are suffering. Put yourself in the dog’s place. Could you stand barefoot on wire with the sun beating down on it for hours at a time, confined, with no shade or fresh cold water for relief?

When will this state have empathy for the animals — no matter who it is that owns them? And to say that dogs are livestock is wrong. They’re domesticated, intelligent animals that guide people, provide comfort, are service dogs and are family dogs. They are not livestock.

Please, won’t someone help?

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township