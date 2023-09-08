The article about homelessness in the Sept. 4 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Balancing safety and respect”) alludes to the idea that some homeless people are reluctant to seek help in a facility that has rules and regulations.

One might wonder about the reasons for their mindset and thought processes — what might have been their background and parental up-bringing? While there are no guarantees when it comes to raising children, I would submit that in today’s society we need better parenting.

That same edition of LNP | LancasterOnline featured a column by Ruben Navarrette headlined “The workers who helped make United States what it is today.” Navarrette writes: “I’m a hard worker because my parents and grandparents set a good example.”

To what extent is the same being done today? In my opinion, setting a good example includes: having both parents in the home and exemplifying good, productive citizenship; at least one parent going to work; and the family attending a place of worship so that young people might find faith in a power greater than themselves.

If at least some of these were accomplished, would we not experience less homelessness, less crime and diminished generational poverty?

A former public defender who represented children in the juvenile justice system in Dauphin County said recently that those kids are often in the system because they don’t have any parental influences in their lives.

I, for one, would advocate for increased community social and news media discussion to enhance improved parenting practices.

Ronald Weaver

Manheim