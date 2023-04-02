How many more people must die before our lily-livered lawmakers stop bending over backward to the National Rifle Association?

We need more stringent gun laws and we need them now! No one is asking to take away our right to bear arms to protect families and homes, or to be able to hunt, but high-powered guns and semi-automatic rifles are not necessary for that.

I would venture to say that not one of our lawmakers has lost a child, grandchild or a member of his family to a mass shooting.

Yes, we need to better address mental health issues, but if we had better laws regarding the sale of any guns — and if every gun owner was responsible enough to keep their guns in a locked and secure place — many of these shootings would not have been possible.

Furthermore, I believe that any person who knowingly gives or sells a gun to anyone who could not legally buy a gun from a dealer should be deemed as responsible as the person who commits the crime.

Since our elected representatives don’t seem to care about our children, maybe we should just close all schools and resort to home schooling. Yes, that’s just being sarcastic, but in many incidents, one or more people had some knowledge of what a person might be planning and didn’t tell anyone. They also share some of the guilt. To anyone who had a suspicion and failed to act on it: I hope you have a hard time sleeping at night.

Jacqueline Arndt

Rapho Township