The debt ceiling process is backward. Instead of creating a budget based on each individual program and letting the overall price and effect on the economy fall where it may, we should start with the debt. Everyone knows what happens to countries with excessive debt, and right now our ratio of debt to gross domestic product is higher than it was during World War II.

Congress should debate where our debt level should be before we create a budget. This would give Congress the ability to consider our debt-to-GDP ratio and produce an educated, democratic decision on the level of debt — independent of other considerations.

With this established, the debt ceiling would no longer be an arbitrary number; it would be the goal of Congress and a statement about the overall economy.

With a debt level in hand, the budget process would have an overall goal, allowing us to prioritize individual spending and tax proposals to meet our economic objectives. Once we have completed the budget, the Congressional Budget Office could review it and determine if the budget meets our goals. If not, then Congress must produce a budget that does.

Debt is a coercive economic externality. Everyone loves to spend, but no one wants to pay for it. The problems caused by debt can be pushed out to the next Congress or the Congress after that. But by putting debt front and center at the start of the budget process, we would remove the “hostage-taking” issue and require that everyone own up to the reality that there really is no free lunch.

Ken Giurlando

East Hempfield Township