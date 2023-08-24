I write this in response to the column “Local people of faith refute anti-LGBTQ+ misinformation,” which was published in the July 27 LNP | LancasterOnline, and with the utmost compassion for kids with gender dysphoria.

I am concerned that the columnists’ statement, “These push the hormonal pause button; they don’t create permanent changes,” in reference to puberty blockers, may be misleading and could give people a false sense of comfort about these treatments. The Scientific American article that was linked to in the column (bit.ly/ScienceTrans) only addresses a small subset of the possible side effects of puberty blockers. A simple internet search on, say, Lupron, yields a more comprehensive list of both short- and long-term effects.

Also not mentioned in the faith leaders’ column is the fact that many kids with gender dysphoria who take puberty blockers go on to take hormones, such as testosterone. These do create permanent changes.

People might want to research how testosterone can affect those who were assigned female at birth, not to mention the relative ease with which a prescription can be obtained. Some clinics prescribe it on an “informed consent,” first-visit basis. In other words, no formal diagnosis or therapist’s note is required.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Some of the changes triggered by gender-affirming hormone therapy cannot be reversed.” Read the full article at bit.ly/MayoBlockers.

It’s one thing to be supportive and empathetic, but, respectfully, isn’t it possible to overcompensate, if it causes us to overlook important information? Are there unintended consequences to unconditional “affirmation”? Are there better alternatives that are still supportive?

I highly recommend reading the 2020 book “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” by Abigail Shrier. I promise that it will change your outlook.

Daniel Martin

Manheim Township