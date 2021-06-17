Congratulations and best wishes to the congregation of First Reformed Church as it celebrates its 285th anniversary (“The church endures,” June 15 LNP | LancasterOnline). I have so many beautiful memories of attending for many years the early Christmas service first created by the Rev. Henry Harbaugh.

It was with great sadness that my lifelong church (Zion UCC of New Providence) held its final service on July 26, 2020.

My prayer is that First Reformed Church may continue to serve the Lancaster community for many years into the future!

Yvonne Moore Beck

East Hempfield Township