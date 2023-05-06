Why have Manheim Township School District’s public schools been consistently recognized as among the best in Pennsylvania? As a former Manheim Township school board member and grandparent of Manheim Township students, I am familiar with the reasons. First, the school district values excellence and achievement, is inclusive and provides a safe environment for all students. Second, the voters of Manheim Township, who understand the importance of education, support these values.

The Support MT Schools candidates for school board — Mark Boldizar, Patrick Grenter, Terrance Henderson, JoAnn Hentz, and Sara Woodbury — will continue this tradition of excellence, and they will reject attempts to introduce divisive political issues such as book-banning and discrimination against some of our most vulnerable students.

All of these candidates have filed on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the upcoming primary election, giving voters from both parties the opportunity to support them and the values they represent.

Curt Holgate

Manheim Township