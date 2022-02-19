Gov. Tom Wolf has made his budget address and local Republican legislators have already decried nearly every aspect of it. As the governor’s proposed budget must have state House and Senate approvals, the state Legislature is responsible for the good and the bad, as well.

I put forth the following scenario to save Pennsylvania taxpayers a minimum of $12 million per year, year after year:

Our Legislature is the largest full-time legislature of the 50 states with 253 members for the fifth-largest state by population (13 million).

California, with the nation’s largest population at 39.5 million has merely 120 legislators (40 senators, 80 representatives). In California, each senator represents about 988,000 people and each representative represents about 494,000 people. If Pennsylvania’s Legislature were the same size as California’s, each senator would represent about 325,000 people and each member of the House would represent about 162,500 people.

Based on the current Pennsylvania base salaries for state lawmakers (about $95,000), their current annual salary cost is about $24 million. If there were just 120 members of our state Legislature, that cost would drop to about $11.4 million — an annual savings of $12.6 million. And these figures are base salaries and do not include per diems, health care or pension benefits, or leadership increases.

Shrinking the size of the Legislature is clearly an easy and enduring way to save Pennsylvania taxpayers a significant amount of money. I look forward to our fiscally responsible Lancaster County Republicans placing this as a statewide referendum on an upcoming ballot — or when pigs fly.

Pat McGeehan

Manheim