I read The New York Times article headlined “A coming population bust will transform the world” in the May 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline and agreed with it. The article points out that the human population is declining. Today, fewer children are born per family in most parts of the world.

Declining birth rates, together with rapid industrialization, caused more and more people to live in big cities, abandoning small towns and rural areas.

The article stated that smaller human populations could increase wages, cause less air and water pollution and lead to a better quality of life for each individual. The lower the human population, the higher the quality of life for each individual.

High human populations cause declines of other life forms, many of which we need for physical or emotional health. We necessarily use natural resources to maintain life, but we destroy too many resources simply for recreation. Having fewer people would reduce those needs and wants.

Having fewer people would create cleaner air and water, because fewer products would be made.

Falling human populations will challenge economic growth, but we can’t have it all. We can’t forever bolster our numbers to increase business at the expense of Earth’s natural resources. Those resources will vanish.

I believe that people worldwide should continue to have one or two children per family. That would lower the human population without starvation, war or illness. It would increase the quality of life for each person.

Clyde McMillan-Gamber

New Holland