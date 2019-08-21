It’s that time of year when kids are returning to school. They’re curious to find out who their new teachers and classmates are. Parents are also curious about what their kids will be learning. And don’t forget to post first-day-of-school pictures on Facebook and Instagram!
While looking over their schedules, please take a moment to make sure your children have a class that will prepare them to be successful in the future. I’m not talking about science, technology, engineering or math — STEM — I’m talking about a foreign language!
Recently, there has been such an emphasis on STEM subjects that we’ve forgotten to look at the world around us. A foreign language course, regardless of the language, teaches kids to think critically, to appreciate the differences among people and cultures, and to communicate effectively, even if it’s not always easy.
As students advance through the language, they learn to communicate thoughts, ideas and emotions in a new way. They think in a much more complex way in their first language than they can communicate in the new language, so they slowly learn to communicate complex thoughts using simple expressions. Additionally, students improve their literacy skills in their first language as they study a new language.
The world needs engineers and other STEM professionals, but their skills are of no use if they cannot communicate effectively. Help prepare your students for the future and encourage them to learn a new language.
Daniel Holler
Manheim Township