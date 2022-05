The concert of sacred music presented at the Landisville Camp Meeting on May 1 was phenomenal. An offering was taken to benefit Penn State Health Life Lion.

The singing of the Chiques United Methodist Church choir, with organ and piano accompaniment, was top-notch, as was the music of the Handbell Choir of Holy Cross United Methodist Church. In response to it, we think we even heard some shouting Methodists!

Wayne and Mary Lou Lawton

Elizabethtown