I was privileged to be a Salvation Army bell ringer at both Hobby Lobby on Fruitville Pike and at Oregon Dairy from Nov. 18 through Dec. 24.

I was very blessed to meet so many wonderful people who bought me coffee, tea and sweet treats.

I also appreciated the kind words of concern for me standing in the cold and those blessing me. And I was especially touched by all of you who took time to share your Salvation Army stories. I learned more about all the good things the Salvation Army does from all of you — from being rescued from homelessness, comforting mothers who lost sons in war, giving free food and drinks to those returning from the war and many more stories — than I ever realized the Salvation Army was involved in.

Thank you to all of you who contributed to this great organization, who shared your stories, words of comfort and gifts of food and drink.

I am truly blessed!

Ronni Sakamoto

Lititz